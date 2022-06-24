Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard crews from Station Michigan City and Air Station Miami conduct hoist training at 9 a.m. June 24, 2022 on Lake Michigan off of Washington Park Beach, Michigan. Regular trainings between the small boats and air assets allow all members to practice their skills and work efficiently to aid mariners during a search and rescue case. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850301
    VIRIN: 220624-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_109106768
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Training #NinthDistrict #GreatLakes #Hoist #AIRSTA #Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT