USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training

U.S. Coast Guard crews from Station Michigan City and Air Station Miami conduct hoist training at 9 a.m. June 24, 2022 on Lake Michigan off of Washington Park Beach, Michigan. Regular trainings between the small boats and air assets allow all members to practice their skills and work efficiently to aid mariners during a search and rescue case. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)
|06.24.2022
|07.14.2022 14:16
|B-Roll
|850301
|220624-G-G0109-1001
|DOD_109106768
|00:00:28
|MI, US
