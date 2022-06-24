USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard crews from Station Michigan City and Air Station Miami conduct hoist training at 9 a.m. June 24, 2022 on Lake Michigan off of Washington Park Beach, Michigan. Regular trainings between the small boats and air assets allow all members to practice their skills and work efficiently to aid mariners during a search and rescue case. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)