    7ATC and V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 4

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Respective victors of both the 7th Army Training Command and V Corps Best Squad competitions were announced in a ceremony on Grafenwoehr Parade Field, Germany, July 14, 2022. “Iron Troop”, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment were the winners of the V Corps Best Squad Competition while the squad from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, Joint Multinational Readiness Center won the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC) Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

