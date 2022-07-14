U.S. Army Soldiers competing in day 4 of the 7th Army Training Command and V Corps-level Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 14, 2022. Squads from the two commands’ area of operations tested their physical fitness, discipline and overall unit cohesion during the mystery event portion of the competition. This mystery event is to simulate the transport of artillery cannons and rounds. The winning squad will advance to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850295
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-MH953-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109106603
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7ATC and V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 4, by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT