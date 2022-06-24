STB 1st TSC Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, passed the colors of Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC to Lt. Col. Julio Reyes signifying his new role as the commander of the #StrongSoldiers of the Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, June 24, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro)