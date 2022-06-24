Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, passed the colors of Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC to Lt. Col. Julio Reyes signifying his new role as the commander of the #StrongSoldiers of the Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, June 24, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850271
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-KR241-800
|Filename:
|DOD_109106171
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, STB 1st TSC Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Jimmie Baker and MSG Daniel Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
