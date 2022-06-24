Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STB 1st TSC Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, passed the colors of Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC to Lt. Col. Julio Reyes signifying his new role as the commander of the #StrongSoldiers of the Special Troops Battalion, 1st TSC, June 24, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker and Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022
    Location: US

    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants

