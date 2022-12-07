Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Conducts Personnel Recovery Training with British Royal Air Force in Romania

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    07.12.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, Romania-- 3-227 AHB Spearhead conducts personnel recovery training with the U.K. 140th Expeditionary Air Wing, July 12, 2022.

    Regular interoperability training with NATO partners and allies builds trust and readiness, increasing the capacity for deterrence and defense.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850267
    VIRIN: 220712-A-DC982-111
    Filename: DOD_109106140
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Conducts Personnel Recovery Training with British Royal Air Force in Romania, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

