1st Air Cavalry Brigade Conducts Personnel Recovery Training with British Royal Air Force in Romania

BABADAG TRAINING AREA, Romania-- 3-227 AHB Spearhead conducts personnel recovery training with the U.K. 140th Expeditionary Air Wing, July 12, 2022.
Regular interoperability training with NATO partners and allies builds trust and readiness, increasing the capacity for deterrence and defense.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850267
|VIRIN:
|220712-A-DC982-111
|Filename:
|DOD_109106140
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Black Hawk
