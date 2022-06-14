Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-68AR GT VI June 2022

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.14.2022

    Video by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division qualify during gunnery table VI, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 14, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850261
    VIRIN: 220614-A-JR201-2203
    Filename: DOD_109106022
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1-68AR GT VI June 2022, by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Iron Brigade
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

