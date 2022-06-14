1-68AR GT VI June 2022

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division qualify during gunnery table VI, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 14, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|06.14.2022
|07.14.2022 07:11
|B-Roll
|850260
|220614-A-JR201-2202
|DOD_109106020
|00:01:16
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|2
|2
