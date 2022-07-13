88th, 901st MP detachments transition to U.S. Army Garrison Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

A patching ceremony was held recently for two military police detachments on Camp Zama, during which the two units changed their direct reporting unit from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to U.S. Army Garrison Japan.



USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher Tomlinson and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner presented Army Materiel Command patches to the commander of the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments and the detachment sergeant of the 88th, signifying the change for the Soldiers assigned to both units.



The transition was implemented on July 12th in order to continue providing exceptional installation services and support to the Soldiers, civilians and families of U.S. Army Japan, and to strengthen the unit’s mission readiness and enable a more resilient and secure community.



Interview: SFC Justin Thomas, Detachment Sergeant, 88th MP Detachment, USAG Japan



Narration:

Nearly 25 Soldiers from the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments changed their patches and began working as the newest members of U.S. Army Garrison Japan team.



Reporting for U.S .Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.