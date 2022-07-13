Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th, 901st MP detachments transition to U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    A patching ceremony was held recently for two military police detachments on Camp Zama, during which the two units changed their direct reporting unit from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher Tomlinson and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner presented Army Materiel Command patches to the commander of the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments and the detachment sergeant of the 88th, signifying the change for the Soldiers assigned to both units.

    The transition was implemented on July 12th in order to continue providing exceptional installation services and support to the Soldiers, civilians and families of U.S. Army Japan, and to strengthen the unit’s mission readiness and enable a more resilient and secure community.

    Interview: SFC Justin Thomas, Detachment Sergeant, 88th MP Detachment, USAG Japan

    Narration:
    Nearly 25 Soldiers from the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments changed their patches and began working as the newest members of U.S. Army Garrison Japan team.

    Reporting for U.S .Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 04:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850250
    VIRIN: 220713-A-MS361-321
    Filename: DOD_109105819
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 88th, 901st MP detachments transition to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    MP
    U.S. Army
    Patching Ceremony
    USAG Japan

