    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    220714-N-ON904-1001 - YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2022) Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Commander, Navy Region Japan, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti speaks on the importance of family readiness by detailing the requirements, expectations, documentation, and resources of emergency evacuation preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 01:18
    Category: PSA
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Families
    Command
    Japan
    Evacuation
    tsunami
    Navy
    earthquake
    Emergency
    Region
    CNRJ
    OCONUS

