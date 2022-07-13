Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, Oregon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevacs an injured woman near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon, Oregon, July 13, 2022. The aircrew landed the helicopter on a nearby beach and transported the woman to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. She was in stable condition upon transfer to hospital personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)