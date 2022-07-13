Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, Oregon

    BANDON, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medevacs an injured woman near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon, Oregon, July 13, 2022. The aircrew landed the helicopter on a nearby beach and transported the woman to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. She was in stable condition upon transfer to hospital personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 22:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850237
    VIRIN: 220713-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_109105478
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BANDON, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, Oregon, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    Oregon
    North Bend
    MH-65

