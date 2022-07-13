Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 100th Birthday Gen. Robin Olds - from Wolves both current and past!

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    American fighter pilot, general officer, triple ace, the first Wolf. The list of achievements for Brigadier General Robin Olds could go on and on. Today, we add another item to that list: centennial.

    Today, the Wolf Pack at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, celebrates the 100th birthday of Gen. Olds. The 62nd and current Wolf, Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, took time to reflect on what Gen. Olds meant, not only to Kunsan Air Base but also the United States Air Force.

    Former Wolves - including Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. and Wolf 46 - provided a short message wishing Gen. Olds a Happy Birthday.

    Gen. Olds - thank you for everything you’ve done for the U.S. Air Force. We look forward to another 100 years honoring your legacy!

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 04:51
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 100th Birthday Gen. Robin Olds - from Wolves both current and past!, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

