Happy 100th Birthday Gen. Robin Olds - from Wolves both current and past!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850234" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

American fighter pilot, general officer, triple ace, the first Wolf. The list of achievements for Brigadier General Robin Olds could go on and on. Today, we add another item to that list: centennial.



Today, the Wolf Pack at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, celebrates the 100th birthday of Gen. Olds. The 62nd and current Wolf, Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, took time to reflect on what Gen. Olds meant, not only to Kunsan Air Base but also the United States Air Force.



Former Wolves - including Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. and Wolf 46 - provided a short message wishing Gen. Olds a Happy Birthday.



Gen. Olds - thank you for everything you’ve done for the U.S. Air Force. We look forward to another 100 years honoring your legacy!