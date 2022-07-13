Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CISM World Women's Championship - Belgium vs. Germany

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 13th Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Women's Football Championship hosted by Fairchild Air Force Base and the United States Delegation in Spokane, Washington. Ten nations from Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mali, Netherlands, South Korea, and the United States will compete from 9-24 July for the gold.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 22:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850232
    Filename: DOD_109105359
    Length: 01:51:51
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    2022WFB

