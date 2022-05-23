Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing deploy to Hill Air Force Base, Utah in support of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2, May 18, 2022. Raging Gunfighter is an Air Combat Command exercise directed to mimic operating as a lead wing from an austere environment. B-Roll includes multi-capable airmen and wing leadership operating in an emergency operations center at Hill Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850227
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-TO537-018
|Filename:
|DOD_109105250
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 EOC, by A1C Renan Arredondo and Justin Fairley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational readiness exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT