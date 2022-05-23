Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2 EOC

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo and Justin Fairley

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing deploy to Hill Air Force Base, Utah in support of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2, May 18, 2022. Raging Gunfighter is an Air Combat Command exercise directed to mimic operating as a lead wing from an austere environment. B-Roll includes multi-capable airmen and wing leadership operating in an emergency operations center at Hill Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850227
    VIRIN: 220523-F-TO537-018
    Filename: DOD_109105250
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 EOC, by A1C Renan Arredondo and Justin Fairley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational readiness exercise

    TAGS

    EOC
    366th FW
    agile combat employment
    multi-capable airmen
    raginggunfighter

