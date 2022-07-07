Field Leader Reaction Course: 8th Regiment Advanced Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp go through the FLRC (field leader reaction course) during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Ky., July 7, 2022. The FLRC is among the first events where Cadets are required to work together to accomplish tasks. In this case, the tasks are obstacles that are impossible to complete without solid teamwork and communication. | Video by Nathan Abbott, CST Public Affairs Office