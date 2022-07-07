Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Leader Reaction Course: 8th Regiment Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp go through the FLRC (field leader reaction course) during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Ky., July 7, 2022. The FLRC is among the first events where Cadets are required to work together to accomplish tasks. In this case, the tasks are obstacles that are impossible to complete without solid teamwork and communication. | Video by Nathan Abbott, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850213
    VIRIN: 220707-A-A2708-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_109104933
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    TAGS

    8th regiment
    Cadets
    Army ROTC
    FLRC
    Advanced Camp
    CST2022

