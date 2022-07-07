Cadets from 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp go through the FLRC (field leader reaction course) during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Ky., July 7, 2022. The FLRC is among the first events where Cadets are required to work together to accomplish tasks. In this case, the tasks are obstacles that are impossible to complete without solid teamwork and communication. | Video by Nathan Abbott, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850213
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-A2708-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104933
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Leader Reaction Course: 8th Regiment Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT