Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery is located near the center of historic Fort Leavenworth, one of the oldest continuously-active military post in the country.
Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 15, 1999.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850211
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104863
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, b-roll of Fort Leavenworth cemetery, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
cemetery
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
National Register of Historic Places
national cemetery
