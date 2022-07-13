Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    b-roll of Fort Leavenworth cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery is located near the center of historic Fort Leavenworth, one of the oldest continuously-active military post in the country.
    Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 15, 1999.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850211
    VIRIN: 220713-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_109104863
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, b-roll of Fort Leavenworth cemetery, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    cemetery

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    National Register of Historic Places

    national cemetery

    TAGS

    cemetery
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    National Register of Historic Places
    national cemetery
    National Cemetery Administration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT