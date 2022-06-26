Indonesian Frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332) UNREP with USNS Henry J. Kaiser

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26,2022) - Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332) conducts underway replenishment (UNREP) with USNS Henry J. Kaiser to refuel before entering Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Indonesian Navy video productions by Ensign Ariz Prawira).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850210
|VIRIN:
|220626-N-FT160-1031-I
|Filename:
|DOD_109104785
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
