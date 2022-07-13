Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Fleet and the Fleet Logistics Centers' Relationship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. Dion English, director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, talks about the relationship between the Fleet and our NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Centers.



NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.