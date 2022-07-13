Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Fleet and the Fleet Logistics Centers' Relationship

Rear Adm. Dion English, director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, talks about the relationship between the Fleet and our NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Centers.
NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.
