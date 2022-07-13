Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo Soldier: Fort Huachuca

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, discusses the first four Buffalo Soldier units stationed at Fort Huachuca.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo Soldier: Fort Huachuca, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    buffalo soldier
    fort huachuca
    usaicoe

