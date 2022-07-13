Buffalo Soldier: Fort Huachuca

Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, discusses the first four Buffalo Soldier units stationed at Fort Huachuca.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850182
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-JY347-710
|Filename:
|DOD_109104314
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
