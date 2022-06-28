Retired General Lester Lyles officiates Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt's promotion ceremony

Retired General Lester L. Lyles officiates a promotion ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt, former program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks, at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 28. Schmidt has transitioned to director of the Joint Strike Fighter Program, Office of the Secretary of Defense, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. video by Roderick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850180
|VIRIN:
|220628-F-PR861-485
|Filename:
|DOD_109104299
|Length:
|00:12:51
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
