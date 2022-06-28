Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired General Lester Lyles officiates Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt's promotion ceremony

    MA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Retired General Lester L. Lyles officiates a promotion ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt, former program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks, at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 28. Schmidt has transitioned to director of the Joint Strike Fighter Program, Office of the Secretary of Defense, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. video by Roderick Berry)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850180
    VIRIN: 220628-F-PR861-485
    Filename: DOD_109104299
    Length: 00:12:51
    Location: MA, US

