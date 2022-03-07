35th Infantry Division Band plays the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 35th Infantry Division Band, play the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game, July 3rd, 2022. The 35th ID band is currently headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, and is the official band of the Kansas Army National Guard. The band is currently in the middle of a three-week tour, performing at venues across the state. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)