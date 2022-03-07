Soldiers assigned to the 35th Infantry Division Band, play the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game, July 3rd, 2022. The 35th ID band is currently headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, and is the official band of the Kansas Army National Guard. The band is currently in the middle of a three-week tour, performing at venues across the state. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850173
|VIRIN:
|220703-Z-OV434-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104265
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|OLATHE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Infantry Division Band plays the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
