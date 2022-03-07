Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Infantry Division Band plays the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game

    KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Infantry Division Band, play the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game, July 3rd, 2022. The 35th ID band is currently headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, and is the official band of the Kansas Army National Guard. The band is currently in the middle of a three-week tour, performing at venues across the state. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850173
    VIRIN: 220703-Z-OV434-0001
    Filename: DOD_109104265
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US 
    Hometown: OLATHE, KS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 35th Infantry Division Band plays the national anthem at the Kansas City Monarchs baseball game, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    Air National Guard
    Kansas Army National Guard
    35th Infantry Division Band
    baseball game

