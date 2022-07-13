Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German President Steinmeier visits Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Ambassador to
    Germany, Amy Gutmann, visit troops at 7th Army Training Command's
    Grafenwoehr Training Area July 13, 2022.

    Steinmeier visited to thank U.S. troops for their contributions to the
    freedom and security of Germany and its NATO allies in Europe, and he paid
    tribute to the importance of the transatlantic partnership between the U.S.
    and Germany.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 11:19
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, German President Steinmeier visits Grafenwoehr, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

