German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Ambassador to
Germany, Amy Gutmann, visit troops at 7th Army Training Command's
Grafenwoehr Training Area July 13, 2022.
Steinmeier visited to thank U.S. troops for their contributions to the
freedom and security of Germany and its NATO allies in Europe, and he paid
tribute to the importance of the transatlantic partnership between the U.S.
and Germany.
Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 11:19
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, German President Steinmeier visits Grafenwoehr, by SSG Ashley Low
