German President Steinmeier visits Grafenwoehr

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Ambassador to

Germany, Amy Gutmann, visit troops at 7th Army Training Command's

Grafenwoehr Training Area July 13, 2022.



Steinmeier visited to thank U.S. troops for their contributions to the

freedom and security of Germany and its NATO allies in Europe, and he paid

tribute to the importance of the transatlantic partnership between the U.S.

and Germany.