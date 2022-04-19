Moody Bridge Chat: Connect to Protect

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850156" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The pandemic's impacts were felt throughout every aspect of life! Quarantine and social distancing were necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading but also led to a decreased sense of connection and community.

Everyone, Airmen and Families alike, needs social connections to survive and thrive so we asked the installation’s Helping Agencies to help us Connect to Protect and let you know how they're here for you!