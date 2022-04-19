Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Bridge Chat: Connect to Protect

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The pandemic's impacts were felt throughout every aspect of life! Quarantine and social distancing were necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading but also led to a decreased sense of connection and community.
    Everyone, Airmen and Families alike, needs social connections to survive and thrive so we asked the installation’s Helping Agencies to help us Connect to Protect and let you know how they're here for you!

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 10:10
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    23d Wing
    Bridge Chat
    Moody Bridge Chat

