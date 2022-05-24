Staying mission-ready means having a healthy, high-functioning mind. Mental fitness is a state of having and maintaining a state of well-being and cultivating awareness of how we feel, think and act.
Just as physical fitness provides us with the increased ability to respond to life’s demands, mental fitness gives us the ability to pause and respond to a situation.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850152
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109103932
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody Bridge Chat: Mental Fitness, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
