    Moody Bridge Chat: Mental Fitness

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Staying mission-ready means having a healthy, high-functioning mind. Mental fitness is a state of having and maintaining a state of well-being and cultivating awareness of how we feel, think and act.
    Just as physical fitness provides us with the increased ability to respond to life’s demands, mental fitness gives us the ability to pause and respond to a situation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850152
    VIRIN: 220524-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109103932
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    23d Wing
    Bridge Chat
    Moody Bridge Chat

