    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-26 Soldiers enhance CQB skills B-Roll

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Spc. Justin Leva

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct close-quarters combat training, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 11, 2022. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is supporting V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners across the European continent. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Spc. Justin Leva)

    Interview 1:

    1st Lt. Ethan Lund
    Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Interview 2:

    Pvt. Harry Santiago, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850151
    VIRIN: 220711-A-BY519-197
    Filename: DOD_109103931
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: CONSTANTA, RO
    Hometown: CHEHALIS, WA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-26 Soldiers enhance CQB skills B-Roll, by SPC Dean Johnson and SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

