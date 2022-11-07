1-26 Soldiers enhance CQB skills B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct close-quarters combat training, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 11, 2022. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is supporting V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners across the European continent. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Spc. Justin Leva)



Interview 1:



1st Lt. Ethan Lund

Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)



Interview 2:



Pvt. Harry Santiago, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)