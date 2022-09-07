Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. William J. McGowan's Burial Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    07.09.2022

    Video by David Meyer 

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan was laid to rest at Normandy American Cemetery, France, on July 9, 2022, nearly 80 years after he was killed during operations in France during World War II. McGowan was laid to rest with full military honors with family, friends and local officials in attendance. He was interred approximately 350 miles away from his uncle and namesake, who died during World War I and is buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, France.
    Prior to his identification and burial, McGowan’s name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at NOAC, which features the inscribed names of approximately 1,600 individuals missing from WWII. A rosette was placed next to his name after the burial ceremony to indicate he has now been accounted for.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 08:27
    Location: FR

