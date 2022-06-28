Room Clear Training B-Roll

Finnish soldiers assigned to the Guard Jaeger Regiment and a U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, begin room clearing training at Santahamina, Finland, June 28, 2022. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army trained in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850139
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-DG372-547
|Filename:
|DOD_109103576
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
