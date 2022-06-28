Room Clear Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850139" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Finnish soldiers assigned to the Guard Jaeger Regiment and a U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, begin room clearing training at Santahamina, Finland, June 28, 2022. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army trained in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)