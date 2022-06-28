Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.28.2022

    Finnish soldiers assigned to the Guard Jaeger Regiment and a U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct room clearing training at Santahamina, Finland, June 28, 2022. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army trained in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850138
    VIRIN: 220628-A-DG372-418
    Filename: DOD_109103572
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), FI 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear The Room!, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

