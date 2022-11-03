3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania –3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion Regiment conducts sling load operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Air Assault Brigade during Rapid Falcon, MK Air Base, Romania, March 11, 2022.



Rapid Falcon is designed as a joint multinational exercise to increase operability and joint reaction capacity as well as the development of functional relationships between participating structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)