    3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts sling load and air assault operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Infantry Brigade during Rapid Falcon 2022

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania –3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion Regiment conducts sling load operations with the Royal Netherlands 11th Air Assault Brigade during Rapid Falcon, MK Air Base, Romania, March 11, 2022.

    Rapid Falcon is designed as a joint multinational exercise to increase operability and joint reaction capacity as well as the development of functional relationships between participating structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850132
    VIRIN: 220311-A-DC982-665
    Filename: DOD_109103517
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    Black Hawk

    Sling load operations

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

