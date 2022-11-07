U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ethan Lund, an infantry platoon leader assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks about his unit’s close-quarters combat training, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 11, 2022. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is supporting V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners across the European continent. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 07:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850131
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-BY519-763
|Filename:
|DOD_109103487
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Hometown:
|CHEHALIS, WA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-26 Soldiers enhance CQB skills, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
