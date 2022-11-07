Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-26 Soldiers enhance CQB skills

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ethan Lund, an infantry platoon leader assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks about his unit’s close-quarters combat training, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 11, 2022. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is supporting V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners across the European continent. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Spc. Justin Leva)

