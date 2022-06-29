AFN PASSPORT - GWACHEON NATIONAL SCIENCE MUSEUM

The Gwacheon National Science museum is the largest science museum in South Korea. The museum includes six indoor and six outdoor exhibits. The museum's exhibitions cover over 685 different topics.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 01:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850117
|VIRIN:
|220629-A-OS914-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109103367
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
