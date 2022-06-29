Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN PASSPORT - GWACHEON NATIONAL SCIENCE MUSEUM

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson, Senior Airman Cameron Schultz and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    The Gwacheon National Science museum is the largest science museum in South Korea. The museum includes six indoor and six outdoor exhibits. The museum's exhibitions cover over 685 different topics.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850117
    VIRIN: 220629-A-OS914-002
    Filename: DOD_109103367
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN PASSPORT - GWACHEON NATIONAL SCIENCE MUSEUM, by SPC Emily Dawson, SrA Cameron Schultz and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    travel
    gwacheon national science museum
    explore korea

