Multinational forces conduct in amphibious operations training during RIMPAC 2022

BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 11, 2022) Mexican Naval Infantry Marines utilize combat rubber raiding crafts during amphibious operations training with the Australian Army, Republic of Korea Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)
|07.11.2022
07.13.2022
|B-Roll
|Location:
|HI, US
