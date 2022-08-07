U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct drills for Individual Protective Equipment Confidence Exercise qualification at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 23:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850107
|VIRIN:
|220708-M-PM375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109103312
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 conduct CBRN response training, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
