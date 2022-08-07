Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 conduct CBRN response training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct drills for Individual Protective Equipment Confidence Exercise qualification at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 8, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 23:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850107
    VIRIN: 220708-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_109103312
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 conduct CBRN response training, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    USMC
    Gas Chamber
    3RD MLG

