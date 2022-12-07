R-2508 Automated Airspace Briefing

Tanker aircrew utilizing the R-2508 airspace must call CCF after reviewing this briefing. Go to https://www.edwards.af.mil/About/R-2508/ for more information on the R-2508 airspace. (Video courtesy of R-2508 Central Coordinating Facility)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850086
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-HC101-371
|Filename:
|DOD_109102835
|Length:
|00:21:52
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
