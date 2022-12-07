Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-2508 Automated Airspace Briefing

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Tanker aircrew utilizing the R-2508 airspace must call CCF after reviewing this briefing. Go to https://www.edwards.af.mil/About/R-2508/ for more information on the R-2508 airspace. (Video courtesy of R-2508 Central Coordinating Facility)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 17:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850086
    VIRIN: 220712-F-HC101-371
    Filename: DOD_109102835
    Length: 00:21:52
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Edwards Air Force Base
    412th Test Wing
    R-2508

