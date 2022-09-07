Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Wing inducts Honorary Commanders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 433rd Airlift Wing inducted nine local civic leaders into the 2022 Honorary Commanders' Program July 9, 2022, in San Antonio. The intent of the 433rd AW Honorary Commanders' Program is to foster friendship between local and military communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 18:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850085
    VIRIN: 220409-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_109102816
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing inducts Honorary Commanders, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    433 AW
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT