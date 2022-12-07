Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35’s from the 33rd Fighter Wing Arrive in VT

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Ten F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 33rd Fighter Wing, arrive at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, July 12, 2022. The 33rd Fighter Wing is utilizing the Vermont Air National Guard air space to continue effective flying operations during hazardous summer weather at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850083
    VIRIN: 220712-Z-RJ808-875
    Filename: DOD_109102699
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    This work, F-35’s from the 33rd Fighter Wing Arrive in VT, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Vermont Air National Guard
    33rd Fighter Wing

