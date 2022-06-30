Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles holds aerial Change of Command ceremony

Cmdr. Brent Schmadeke relieved Cmdr. Joan Snaith as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles during a Change of Command ceremony at the unit Thursday, June 30. The actual event took place while both Schmadeke and Snaith flew separate aircraft in formation overhead of those in attendance. Once approval was gained from Rear Adm. Mel Bouboulis, Commander, 13th District, Schmadeke maneuvered into the lead position of the formation flight thereby assuming command duties and responsibilities of the flight and unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|06.30.2022
|07.12.2022 17:19
|Video Productions
|850082
|220630-G-YE015-1001
|DOD_109102695
|00:02:00
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
|0
|0
