Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles holds aerial Change of Command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cmdr. Brent Schmadeke relieved Cmdr. Joan Snaith as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles during a Change of Command ceremony at the unit Thursday, June 30. The actual event took place while both Schmadeke and Snaith flew separate aircraft in formation overhead of those in attendance. Once approval was gained from Rear Adm. Mel Bouboulis, Commander, 13th District, Schmadeke maneuvered into the lead position of the formation flight thereby assuming command duties and responsibilities of the flight and unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)