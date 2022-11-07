Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Conducts LCAC Operations During RIMPAC 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2022) Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, depart the well-deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850078
    VIRIN: 220711-N-ZW128-1001
    Filename: DOD_109102650
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts LCAC Operations During RIMPAC 2022, by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM
    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT