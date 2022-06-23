SWESC Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, June 23.



Cmdr. Shawn D. Gibson was relieved by Cmdr. Ervin L. Henley as the commanding officer in a ceremony attended by several distinguished visitors, guests and staff including Surface Warfare Schools Command Commanding Officer Capt. Brian T. Mutty.



Every Surface Navy Engineer, Quartermaster, Boatswain and deck seaman come through SWESC GL for technical training led by the Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as Surface Warriors; ready to perform on ships operating around the globe.



SWESC GL is responsible for 24-hour supervision, leadership and professional development for over 1,500 students at any given time. Here, Sailors develop their technical knowledge and skills, while continuing to benefit from professional mentoring that will sustain them throughout their naval service.



For information about SWESC Great Lakes, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWESCGreatLakes/



Visit SWESC Great Lakes on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SWESCGL