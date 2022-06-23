Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWESC Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Seaman Kai Zhang 

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, June 23.

    Cmdr. Shawn D. Gibson was relieved by Cmdr. Ervin L. Henley as the commanding officer in a ceremony attended by several distinguished visitors, guests and staff including Surface Warfare Schools Command Commanding Officer Capt. Brian T. Mutty.

    Every Surface Navy Engineer, Quartermaster, Boatswain and deck seaman come through SWESC GL for technical training led by the Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as Surface Warriors; ready to perform on ships operating around the globe.

    SWESC GL is responsible for 24-hour supervision, leadership and professional development for over 1,500 students at any given time. Here, Sailors develop their technical knowledge and skills, while continuing to benefit from professional mentoring that will sustain them throughout their naval service.

    For information about SWESC Great Lakes, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SWESCGreatLakes/

