Preview, Part 2: AFSC10 Commanders Conversation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Sustainment Center Commander, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, recently invited former AFSC commander, retired Lt. Gen. Bruce Litchfield, for a conversation about the early days of the center.



The two leaders spoke about some of the challenges and successes of the AFSC throughout the last 10 years, early conversations of combining three air base wings, three air logistics complexes, two supply chain wings, and the vision necessary to build and operate a successful sustainment center structure.



Having been the first commander of AFSC, Lt. Gen. Litchfield was able to share some insight and historical details intricate to the AFSC story.



In this clip, Lt. Gen. Litchfield talks about the meaning of the AFSC shield