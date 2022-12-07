Beyond the Manual - Image Properties Webinar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Beyond the Manual Webinar covers different aspects of images used in the Shared Media Manager and File Manager. Image properties include things like their size, meta data, and other organizational tools that help you organize and distribute images across a site