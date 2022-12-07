This Beyond the Manual Webinar covers different aspects of images used in the Shared Media Manager and File Manager. Image properties include things like their size, meta data, and other organizational tools that help you organize and distribute images across a site
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850071
|VIRIN:
|220712-O-KS391-374
|Filename:
|DOD_109102475
|Length:
|00:27:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Manual - Image Properties Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT