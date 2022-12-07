Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Manual - Image Properties Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This Beyond the Manual Webinar covers different aspects of images used in the Shared Media Manager and File Manager. Image properties include things like their size, meta data, and other organizational tools that help you organize and distribute images across a site

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850071
    VIRIN: 220712-O-KS391-374
    Filename: DOD_109102475
    Length: 00:27:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Manual - Image Properties Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Images
    AFPIMS
    Image Properties

