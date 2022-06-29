Airman from the 41st Rescue Squadron traveled to Lancaster Texas to train in the first HH-60W Air Combat Maneuver training with an Mi-24 Hind helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850067
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109102372
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, HH-60W takes on Mi-24 in first Air Combat Maneuver training, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
