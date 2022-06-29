Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W takes on Mi-24 in first Air Combat Maneuver training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Airman from the 41st Rescue Squadron traveled to Lancaster Texas to train in the first HH-60W Air Combat Maneuver training with an Mi-24 Hind helicopter.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850067
    VIRIN: 220629-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109102372
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W takes on Mi-24 in first Air Combat Maneuver training, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    rescue
    Moody
    41st RQS
    jolly green II
    Air Force Combat search and rescue

