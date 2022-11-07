Dynamic Front 2022 Convoy

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade execute a convoy from USAG Grafenwoehr to Hohenfels Training site as a part of Exercise Dynamic Front 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
