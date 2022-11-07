Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 2022 Convoy

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Dominique Crittenden 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade execute a convoy from USAG Grafenwoehr to Hohenfels Training site as a part of Exercise Dynamic Front 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850062
    VIRIN: 220711-A-YW563-575
    Filename: DOD_109102362
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TraintoWin

