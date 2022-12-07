7ATC and V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command and V Corps execute day 2 of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2022. Squads from the two commands’ area of operation tested their marksmanship skills during the weapons qualification events as well as their problem solving skills during an obstacle course. Winners of this best squad competition will advance to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)