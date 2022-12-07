U.S. Army Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command and V Corps execute day 2 of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 12, 2022. Squads from the two commands’ area of operation tested their marksmanship skills during the weapons qualification events as well as their problem solving skills during an obstacle course. Winners of this best squad competition will advance to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850051
|VIRIN:
|220712-A-MH953-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109102227
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7ATC and V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2, by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
