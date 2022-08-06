Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plumb Lines 1MC: NAS Lemoore

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Naval Air Station Lemoore Public Works Officer Cmdr. Greg Woods discusses what NAVFAC Southwest Public Works at NAS Lemoore does to support the Fleet, NAS Lemoore's mission, future, and the many successful developments at NAS Lemoore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850049
    VIRIN: 220712-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_109102181
    Length: 00:17:20
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plumb Lines 1MC: NAS Lemoore, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southwest

