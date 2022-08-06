Plumb Lines 1MC: NAS Lemoore

Naval Air Station Lemoore Public Works Officer Cmdr. Greg Woods discusses what NAVFAC Southwest Public Works at NAS Lemoore does to support the Fleet, NAS Lemoore's mission, future, and the many successful developments at NAS Lemoore.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850049
|VIRIN:
|220712-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109102181
|Length:
|00:17:20
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
