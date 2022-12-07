The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations meets with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization Robert Jenkins and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden regarding the state of democracy in the Sahel. The Sahel is the ecoclimatic and biogeographic realm of transition in Africa between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian savanna to the south.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850046
|Filename:
|DOD_109102165
|Length:
|01:17:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Committee Holds Hearing on State of Democracy in Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT