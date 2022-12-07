Senate Committee Holds Hearing on State of Democracy in Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations meets with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization Robert Jenkins and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden regarding the state of democracy in the Sahel. The Sahel is the ecoclimatic and biogeographic realm of transition in Africa between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian savanna to the south.