Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee Holds Hearing on State of Democracy in Africa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations meets with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization Robert Jenkins and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden regarding the state of democracy in the Sahel. The Sahel is the ecoclimatic and biogeographic realm of transition in Africa between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian savanna to the south.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850046
    Filename: DOD_109102165
    Length: 01:17:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Holds Hearing on State of Democracy in Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT