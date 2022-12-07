In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the July 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: Several Assumption of Command ceremonies; the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron basic life saving course; and the 908th Maintenance Group general basic rotary systems introduction course.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 12:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|850031
|VIRIN:
|220711-F-F3621-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109102033
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - July 2022, by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, SrA Austin Jackson, SrA Shelby Thurman and A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
