    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - July 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg, Senior Airman Austin Jackson, Senior Airman Shelby Thurman and Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the July 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: Several Assumption of Command ceremonies; the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron basic life saving course; and the 908th Maintenance Group general basic rotary systems introduction course.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 12:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 850031
    VIRIN: 220711-F-F3621-1002
    Filename: DOD_109102033
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Assumption of Command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139 Grey Wolf
    Basic Lifesaving Course

