    2nd MAW Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, the former sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), is relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, the new sergeant major of 2nd MAW, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 11, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Reiff to Kitashima. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850026
    VIRIN: 220711-M-VU488-1003
    Filename: DOD_109101893
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    2MAW
    Relief and Appointment

