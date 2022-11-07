2nd MAW Relief and Appointment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, the former sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), is relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, the new sergeant major of 2nd MAW, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 11, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Reiff to Kitashima. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)