U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, the former sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), is relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, the new sergeant major of 2nd MAW, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 11, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Reiff to Kitashima. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850026
|VIRIN:
|220711-M-VU488-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109101893
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd MAW Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
