    Aviation Inspiration Mentorship - U.S. Virgin Islands

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster, Daniel Love and Airman 1st Class Kailey Viator

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Band of the West and members of the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the U.S. Air Force's AIM initiative.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    JAG
    AIM
    USVI
    3AVS

