    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Radka, C-17 Globemaster III Pilot Interview

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Interview with U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Radka, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron after completing an experimental airlift mission transporting a USMC CH-53K King Stallion helicopter from New River, N.C., to Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849968
    VIRIN: 220620-F-UN842-8001
    Filename: DOD_109101243
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Radka, C-17 Globemaster III Pilot Interview, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    C-17
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Team Charleston
    JB-Charleston
    16AS

