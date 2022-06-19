U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Radka, C-17 Globemaster III Pilot Interview

Interview with U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Radka, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron after completing an experimental airlift mission transporting a USMC CH-53K King Stallion helicopter from New River, N.C., to Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
