    CFAY Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220708-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2022) — Capt. Les Sobol, oncoming Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), relieves Capt. Rich Jarrett, outgoing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, during a change of command ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:48
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, CFAY Change of Command, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka

