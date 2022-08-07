220708-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2022) — Capt. Les Sobol, oncoming Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), relieves Capt. Rich Jarrett, outgoing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, during a change of command ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849960
|VIRIN:
|220708-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109101141
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Change of Command, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
