CFAY Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220708-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2022) — Capt. Les Sobol, oncoming Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), relieves Capt. Rich Jarrett, outgoing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, during a change of command ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)